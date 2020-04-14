Florida's Fisher Island purchases coronavirus tests for residents

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Officials from Florida’s exclusive Fisher Island have purchased thousands of new coronavirus tests – enough for everyone within the community, regardless of whether they live or just work there, according to a recent report.

Fisher Island, reportedly the richest zip code in the U.S. and located off the coast of Miami, bought enough “rapid COVID-19 blood test kits” to supply the roughly 800 families that live there and those who work on the island, The Miami Herald reported.

The community reportedly boasts an average annual salary of $2.5 million as of 2015 and costs $250,000 per yearly club membership, according to the report.

But amenities provided by Fisher Island Club, such as access to golf courses, tennis courts and marina facilities, have been limited, as has entry onto the island, which is already regularly patrolled by security.

Fisher Island officials arranged to buy the kits from the University of Miami Health System, according to the report. A hospital spokesperson told the outlet residents requested its medical staff purchase the exams, but paid for the testing themselves.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 21,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the Sunshine State, and roughly 499 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Between five and nine Fisher Island residents have tested positive for the virus so far, the outlet reported, citing state records, though it was not immediately clear whether that number included results from the newly-revealed community-provided testing.

Approximately half of Fisher Island’s residents are 65 or older, a Fisher Island spokesperson told the Herald.

“Fisher Island asked UM Health Clinic whether the antibody testing could be available and facilitated for all employees and residents through the on-site UHealth Clinic,” said spokesperson Sissy DeMaria.

