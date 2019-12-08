Richest zip code in the US celebrating its 100th anniversary. Here's a look at life there

Fisher Island, the extremely exclusive island community located just minutes from Miami Beach by ferry that holds the notoriety of having the wealthiest zip code in the United States, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Continue Reading Below

For those who aren’t familiar, the island has about 800 luxurious condominium residences plus country club amenities like a nine-hole golf course, 17 tennis courts, a spa and a historic Vanderbilt mansion that serves as the clubhouse. It also features island resort amenities like a mile-long sandy beach and a marina that was overhauled last year. The island also has its own day school, and there are plans in the works to add more grade levels. A ferry connects residents to Miami Beach every 15 minutes.

Tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, former New York Knicks star David Lee, have moved into their new Fisher Island condo at the 43-unit Palazzo Del Sol, according to the New York Post.

Serious development of the island didn’t start until the 1980s, but the community is celebrating the 100th anniversary of when the island’s namesake, Carl Fisher, bought it with plans to turn the barrier island into a seaport. According to the club’s history, Fisher traded his plot of the island to William K. Vanderbilt II for a yacht, leading to the construction of the mansion.

To celebrate, the club is hosting a 1920s-themed party on Dec. 10, according to Sissy DeMaria, a spokesperson. The club partnered with luxury brands including Bentley, Graff, VistaJet and Azimut Benetti to put on the blowout. There will also be some lower-key events like a talk about the legacy of architect Maurice Fatio, who designed the Vanderbilt mansion, and a walking tour of the island and mansion.

Image 1 of 20

TURKS AND CAICOS REAL-ESTATE MARKET FLOURISHES AS RICH BUY LUXE ISLAND VILLAS

But don’t expect to just show up for the party. Fisher Island is accessible only by boat, and it’s patrolled by security.

“One of the things that I think really attracts the high net worth individual is the security and the exclusivity,” DeMaria told FOX Business.

Of course, one way to get on the island is to become an owner. Elena Bluntzer of Sotheby’s International Realty said there are a number of units currently on the market, running from about $1 million for a studio up to more than $30 million.

For anyone interested, it’s currently a good time to get in, according to Bluntzer.

“I think it’s a very healthy market to come and buy,” she said.

The Fisher Island homes for sale currently include a $14 million 6,268-square-foot townhouse with five bedrooms and six bathrooms that sits just “steps from the sand” with private beach access, according to the listing.

The townhouse features a ground-level master suite, a large terrace leading to the beach and a separate staff quarters.

Image 1 of 25

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another unit, priced at $8.495 million, offers Miami skyline views. The 6,462-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing.

The home was recently renovated and features 12-foot ceilings, private steps to the pool and separate entrances for staff and caterers.

OBAMAS BUY $11.75M MARTHA’S VINEYARD VACATION HOME

Image 1 of 31

With Fisher Island celebrating its 100th anniversary, what comes next for the wealthy enclave? DeMaria and Bluntzer said they expect a trend of younger families to continue, thanks in part to the popularity of the school, which was a relatively recent addition. They also expect more part-time residents are going to move to the island fulltime.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

“More and more because of our tax benefit in Florida, some of the ones that were snowbirds are now making Fisher Island home,” Bluntzer said.