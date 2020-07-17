Here's what you can get for $700,000 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee has a lot to offer a prospective homebuyer.

Continue Reading Below

The city is the largest in Wisconsin and is located on the western shore of Lake Michigan, offering lots of water recreation opportunities.

Milwaukee has long been well-known for its beer and is home to Miller Brewing Company, as well as various popular craft breweries. The city is also home to the NBA’s Bucks and MLB’s Brewers, and its cultural offerings include a major art museum.

Known as “Cream City” for the distinctive bricks used in many buildings, Milwaukee is also home to major businesses like Harley-Davidson, insurer Northwestern Mutual and workforce services firm ManpowerGroup.

Like most of the U.S., Milwaukee’s real estate market has slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of home sales in Milwaukee County dropped more than 31 percent year-over-year in May to just 844, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association. Sales picked up in June to 1,039, just a 12.9 percent year-over-year decrease.

But even as sales slowed, the median sale price in Milwaukee crept up. As of June, it was $198,000, a 10 percent year-over-year increase, according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $700,000 budget in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

Third Ward - $679,900

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $800,000 IN FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA

This condo is located in a waterfront building sitting on the Milwaukee River just off Lake Michigan in a downtown neighborhood known for its entertainment, dining and shopping options.

The 1,413-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Pat Zach of Zach Realty.

The condo offers water views from its 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows and deck. The interior has a rustic feel with lots of wood and stone finishes, granite counters and a wood-beamed ceiling.

The property also includes access to a pool, gym and community room.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900,000 IN GULF SHORES, ALABAMA

East Town - $679,900

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1 MILLION IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

This condo is located in a high-rise across the street from a waterfront park and within walking distance to museums and theaters.

The 2,456-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Suzanne Powers of Powers Realty Group.

The home includes a large living space that’s “ideal for entertaining,” according to the listing. It features city and water views and two balconies, including one off the living room and another off the master bedroom. The master suite also includes two walk-in closets.

The building also offers amenities like a gym, a club room, dining room and a catering kitchen.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900,000 IN TULSA

Upper East Side - $629,000

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This brick Tudor is located in a leafy neighborhood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and lots of international dining options.

The 5,549-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team.

The home was owned by Fred Usinger, who founded local sausage maker Usinger’s in 1880, and it maintains lots of historic character with fine woodworking, leaded glass, built-ins and a fireplace, according to the listing.

The property also includes a private backyard plus a detached three-car garage and a one-bedroom coach house apartment.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE