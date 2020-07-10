Here's what you can get for $800,000 in Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona is known as a popular destination for tourists driving Route 66 and for its location near natural sites like Grand Canyon National Park.

Continue Reading Below

But the city is also home to businesses like Nestle’s Purina Petcare subsidiary and several manufacturing plants for GORE-TEX maker Gore.

For homebuyers, the area offers lots of opportunities for sweeping mountain views. But Flagstaff’s real estate market has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, with a steep drop in homes hitting the market – 24 percent as of March, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

More than half of respondents to a statewide Arizona Association of Realtors survey said their clients had delayed making a purchase or putting up a listing due to COVID-19. More than half of the realtors also said their business had been below or significantly below normal since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, prices have risen locally. The median home price in Flagstaff was $425,000 in March, a six percent increase from a year earlier, the Sun reported. That trend has continued. The median list price in Flagstaff was $489,000 last month, according to Realtor.com. That was a 6.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

Here’s a look at what you can get with an $800,000 budget in Flagstaff:

Coconino Estates - $800,000

This property is located near downtown Flagstaff and backs onto a nature trail that leads to a nearby park.

The 4,514-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Pamela Baldwin of Elden Peaks Properties.

The home includes a great room with a wall of windows. There are multiple fireplaces. The owners recently added a new roof.

The property also includes a large backyard with a deck and backs onto the Rio de Flag trail.

Mountain retreat - $749,000

This property backs onto the Coconino National Forest and looks out at Mt. Elden. A trail leaving from the backyard leads all the way to the Grand Canyon.

The 3,215-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Blake Cain of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

The rustic-styled home includes large windows to take in the view, plus a kitchen with a breakfast bar, three fireplaces, a wet bar and a deck.

There’s also a separate deckhouse which the listing suggests could be used as a guest house or as a vacation rental through services like Airbnb and VRBO.

Linwood Heights - $724,900

This 2006-built log cabin sits on 1.76 acres and includes access to a private HOA-owned park.

The 1,957-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Ginny Britt of Realty One Group.

The living room includes a central wood stove and a wood beam ceiling. The kitchen island features a breakfast bar and a wine fridge. The bathrooms have custom tile sinks.

The home includes multiple decks and large windows to take in the mountain views. Horses are welcome in the neighborhood, according to the listing.