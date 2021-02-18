Here's what you can get for $950,000 in West Palm Beach, Florida

Have you ever thought about living as a snowbird? Or maybe the weather and the pandemic have you ready to relocate for good?

The average temperature in West Palm Beach, Florida during February is a high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 56 degrees Fahrenheit.

The city on Florida’s Atlantic coast, about 90 minutes north of Miami, is known for its sandy beaches, waterways and downtown districts with shops, restaurants and entertainment. It’s located immediately west of Palm Beach, home to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

The area is home to the headquarters of TV broadcaster Ion Media, tire distributor TBC and home security company ADT, according to the Palm Beach County Business Development Board. Other major employers in Palm Beach County include aerospace firm Pratt & Whitney, U.S. Sugar and Lockheed Martin.

Local real estate has been booming. The median home sale price in Palm Beach County rose 9.7% year over year to a record $389,500, according to Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors. Homes spent a median of just 37 days on the market, a 30.2% drop from 2019.

The Realtors group attributed the record year to an influx of northerners moving to Florida in 2020, and they said they expected the trend to continue this year.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $950,000 budget in West Palm Beach, Florida:

Rapallo South - $950,000

This sunny condo offers views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

The 1,728-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with Elizabeth Hoadley of Purely Palm Beach Real Estate.

The home features floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony to enjoy the views.

The condo is located in a building with a 24-hour doorman, a heated pool, gardens and social activities.

Presidential Estates - $949,000

This single-story home sits in a gated community with available membership at a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and new clubhouse.

The 4,169-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Roy Gelber of Value Realty Associates.

The home has a large kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. It’s open to the living room, which opens to the backyard with a shaded patio and a pool.

The property is located in a private community with tennis facilities.

The Preserve - $920,000

This home is located in a gated golf club community and the property backs onto a preserve.

The 4,283-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing with Eric Telchin of The Telchin Group.

The home features grand details like double doors, tray ceilings and a large kitchen that’s great for entertaining.

The backyard is fully screened. It includes a pool, a spa and a summer kitchen, all overlooking the quiet nature preserve.