Timbaland drops $8M on new Florida mansion. Take a look inside

Timbaland is trading “Shock Value” for property value.

The Grammy-winning rapper and record producer recently bought a $7.95 million mansion in Coral Gables, Florida, The Real Deal reported.

The brand new 8,600-square-foot home in the Hammock Lakes gated community includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one half bath, according to the listing with Audrey Ross of Compass.

The home features large living spaces, fine finishes with imported marble and custom woodwork and floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the listing. The master suite includes dual bathrooms with separate tubs and showers.

The property includes a heated in-ground pool, three-car garage and mature oak trees. It’s surrounded by a 6-foot wall.

This isn’t Timbaland’s only property in the Miami area. He bought a $3.5 million Pinecrest home in 2004 and last year paid $8 million for two units in a waterfront Miami high-rise, the Miami Herald reported.

