Montana Mel Gibson ranch listed for $30M

A 12,350-acre ranch that once belonged to Mel Gibson is on the market in Montana with the price listed at $29.8 million.

Beartooth Ranch is a 1,000-animal working cattle ranch located about five miles south of Columbus, Montana, that has a history as one of the state's biggest purebred Angus operations, according to the listing with Randy C. Shelton of Hall and Hall.

It's owned by Kent Williams, the founder of renowned belt buckle-maker and jeweler Montana Silversmiths. He bought the property from Gibson in a 2005 "handshake deal," according to reports from the time.

The Stillwater River runs through the property. The ranch includes more than 400 acres of irrigated land. The rest is mostly native range with pastures cut for hay, according to the listing.

There are two homes on the property plus a number of barns, shops and a small indoor arena designed for a purebred operation.

The property also has 100 miles of trails and several manmade ponds.

The center of the ranch sits on the valley floor. Its low elevation attracts diverse wildlife including elk, deer, waterfowl, pheasants and other birds, according to the listing. The river also brings trout to the property.

The property stretches up both sides of the valley into the surrounding pine foothills. Several small springs and creeks run through the property, providing year-round water, and the Beartooth Mountains are visible in the distance.

