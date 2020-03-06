The best cities to sell a house this year are in Colorado, Arizona

If you live in Aurora, Colo., and you want to sell your house, now is the time, according to a new study.

On Thursday, SmartAsset published a report that found the best U.S. cities to sell a house this year and Aurora took the top spot.

In fact, of the top 10 cities, four cities were in Colorado and four were in Arizona. The other two cities were in Washington state and Nevada.

For its report, SmartAsset analyzed the 165 largest cities in the U.S. based on five measurements.

Those metrics included five-year change in median home value, average number of days on the market, percentage of homes sold for a loss, closing costs and real estate offices for every 1,000 residents, according to the report’s methodology.

The personal finance website used data from the Census Bureau and past SmartAsset studies, the report said.

To see the top results, here are the top 10 best U.S. cities to sell a house, according to SmartAsset.

10. Gilbert, Ariz.

According to SmartAsset, Gilbert has an average closing cost of $3,436 and houses spend an average of 64 days on the market -- the longest average number of days for cities in the top 10.

9. Seattle

Only about 2.43 percent of homes are sold for a loss in Seattle, according to SmartAsset. Houses in Seattle also spend an average of 41 days on the market and the average closing cost in the city is $13,371 -- the city with the highest average on the top 10 list.

8. Phoenix

In Phoenix, houses spend an average of 56 days on the market and have an average closing cost of $3,436, SmartAsset found.

7. North Las Vegas, Nev.

In North Las Vegas, the five-year change in median home value is 50 percent, according to SmartAsset. The website also found that the city has the lowest percentage of houses sold for a loss, which was only 0.41 percent.

6. Denver

Among the cities on the top 10 list, Denver has one of the highest percentages of homes sold for a loss at 8.54 percent, SmartAsset found. However, the city also has the second-highest number of real estate offices per 1,000 residents.

5. Arvada, Colo.

Arvada, Colo., has a “relatively high” change in median home value from 2014 to 2018 -- 43.6 percent -- SmartAsset found. The city is also on the higher end for average days that houses are on the market, which is 52 days.

4. Mesa, Ariz.

Houses in Mesa, Ariz., spend an average of 49 days on the market and closing costs are relatively low, at $3,436, according to SmartAsset.

3. Lakewood, Colo.

Among cities on the top 10 list, Lakewood, Colo., had the lowest average for the number of days houses stay on the market, at 39 days, SmartAsset found. The city also had a 37.7 percent change in median home value over the course of five years.

2. Glendale, Ariz.

Another city with a relatively low average closing cost is Glendale, Ariz., the number two spot on SmartAsset’s list. The average closing cost is $3,436 and the average number of days that houses spend on the market is 44 days, according to SmartAsset.

1. Aurora, Colo.

Aurora, Colo., was the top city on the list of best cities to sell a home. Houses in the city spend an average of 44 days on the market and the city’s percent of homes sold for a loss is pretty low, at 2.21 percent. However, the average closing costs in Aurora were higher than Glendale, at $3,715.

