Serena Williams' former California home hits market for $13.5M

A 6,100-square-foot home that once belonged to former tennis pro Serena Williams is up for grabs in Los Angeles.

The asking price has been set at $13.5 million for the Mediterranean-style home built in 1935, according to its listing with Louis DeLaura and Ernie Stone of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Beverly Hills Brokerage on behalf of the seller.

It stands on an "expansive double lot" within Bel-Air, a famously luxurious area west of downtown Los Angeles.

In Bel-Air, homes had median asking prices of $7.8 million in May, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $3.3 million.

The brokers described the property in its listing as a "perfect retreat from the city with ample space for both entertaining and the everyday routines of life."

The home comes replete with six bedrooms and just as many full bathrooms.

Many of the rooms in the sprawling house "feature clear glass French doors that open onto the verdant yard," according to the listing.

Its future owners will also have plenty of ways to entertain themselves, thanks to amenities like a library and home theater. There is also a pool.

The current seller — an interior designer — did not purchase the piece of real estate from Williams, according to the Robb Report.

The home was in the tennis star’s possession from 2006 to 2019, the outlet reported. When she sold it, the transaction reportedly brought her $8.1 million.

Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles during her highly successful pro tennis career.

Williams has also built herself quite a fortune from it and other ventures she has pursued, according to Forbes . The outlet pegged her net worth at $340 million in May.

Through her Serena Ventures she has invested in brands including Wheels Up, Liquid I.V., Billie, Noom and Master Class, to name a few.