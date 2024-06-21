Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate
Published

Serena Williams' former California home hits market for $13.5M

The home comes replete with six bedrooms and just as many full bathrooms

A 6,100-square-foot home that once belonged to former tennis pro Serena Williams is up for grabs in Los Angeles. 

The asking price has been set at $13.5 million for the Mediterranean-style home built in 1935, according to its listing with Louis DeLaura and Ernie Stone of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Beverly Hills Brokerage on behalf of the seller. 

It stands on an "expansive double lot" within Bel-Air, a famously luxurious area west of downtown Los Angeles. 

A view of the 2.76-acre property

A view of the 2.76-acre property in Bel-Air, west of downtown Los Angeles. (Gavin Cater for Sotheby's International Realty)

In Bel-Air, homes had median asking prices of $7.8 million in May, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $3.3 million.

STEVE JOBS' WIDOW GRABS $94 MILLION CALIFORNIA LOT

The brokers described the property in its listing as a "perfect retreat from the city with ample space for both entertaining and the everyday routines of life."

The gate in front of the 6,100 square foot home

The gate in front of the 6,100-square-foot home. (Gavin Cater for Sotheby's International Realty)

The home comes replete with six bedrooms and just as many full bathrooms. 

The home has six bedrooms in total.

Many of the rooms in the sprawling house "feature clear glass French doors that open onto the verdant yard," according to the listing.

OAKLEY FOUNDER OFFLOADS $120M CALIFORNIA MANSION, SETS RECORD

Its future owners will also have plenty of ways to entertain themselves, thanks to amenities like a library and home theater. There is also a pool.

A view of the property's pool

A view of the property's pool. (Gavin Cater for Sotheby's International Realty)

The current seller — an interior designer — did not purchase the piece of real estate from Williams, according to the Robb Report.

The home was in the tennis star’s possession from 2006 to 2019, the outlet reported. When she sold it, the transaction reportedly brought her $8.1 million. 

SAN FRANCISCO MANSION FOR SALE AT AN EYE-POPPING $38 MILLION PRICE TAG

Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles during her highly successful pro tennis career

Serena Williams says goodbye to tennis

USA's Serena Williams celebrates her win against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles second-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Aug. 31, 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Williams has also built herself quite a fortune from it and other ventures she has pursued, according to Forbes. The outlet pegged her net worth at $340 million in May.

Serena Ventures

From left, Sharon Bowen, chair of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE); Serena Williams, pro tennis player and founder of Serena Ventures; and Alison Rapaport, managing partner of Serena Ventures, appear during the ringing of the opening bell on the fl (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Through her Serena Ventures she has invested in brands including Wheels Up, Liquid I.V., Billie, Noom and Master Class, to name a few.