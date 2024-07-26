Forget Palm Beach, this Florida city boasts $47M mansion for sale

A large mansion has been put up for sale in South Florida at a whopping $47.9 million and, no, it’s not in Palm Beach.

The modern-looking mansion, listed on the seller’s behalf by Rick Teed and Daniel Tzinker of The Agency Miami, is located in Fort Lauderdale, which has recently been drawing wealthy home buyers beat out by even more affluent folks in nearby cities.

It contains five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-baths among its 11,800-plus square feet of living space. The furnishings come with the roughly two-year-old home in the sale.

The home features an elevator and an office "with a car collector’s glass wall," as well as other luxurious fittings, the listing said.

On both the inside and the outside, there are plenty of amenities to entertain its future owner. Those include a 12-seat theater, a miniature golf course and a heated in-ground pool.

The lot itself sprawls nearly 16,300 square feet.

It "rests on one of Fort Lauderdale’s most enviable and wide channels, offering 108 square feet of prime deep water-frontage for super yachts," The Agency said in the listing. The city has a total of 165 miles of inland waterways, according to the local government website.

The property has belonged to its current owners since late March of last year, property records showed. It cost them $29.5 million.

Fort Lauderdale currently boasts numerous for-sale properties seeking eight-figures, with one such home located just down the street from the $47.9 million mansion. That one has a $25.9 million price tag.

The city, which is popular for tourists, also "supports a diverse range of industries, including marine, manufacturing, finance, insurance, real estate, high technology, avionics/aerospace, film and television production," its government’s website said.