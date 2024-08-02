$9.5M home on Iowa lake notches new state record with sale

A buyer scooped up a lakefront home in northwest Iowa this week for a record seven-figures.

The $9.5 million the person paid for the nearly 25,000-square-foot Spirit Lake, Iowa house represented the "highest price on record for a single-family home in the state," Christie’s International Real Estate said in a press release.

The home, called Peace Harbor and sold for the seller by Holly Lovel of Lovell Group at @properties-elleven Christie’s International Real Estate, sits nestled right on West Lake Okoboji.

Reports identified former Pure Fishing CEO Tom Bedell as the longtime owner of the 52-room home and its 1.25-acre lot.

"It’s been a dream to create a home where we could raise our kids during their high school years and host our family gatherings, while supporting the advancement of our community and businesses," Bedell was quoted as saying. "Over the last 20 years, we have celebrated a life of love and dedication to the Iowa Great Lakes through Peace Harbor, and we’re thrilled that another family has the chance to define its new purpose."

Building the home took three years, according to the @properties-elleven website.

It comes replete with eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Visitors to the home will encounter a "rare blue granite floor from Brazil" shortly upon entering the home, the site said.

In the news release, Christie’s International Real Estate highlighted that the home has "floor to ceiling windows offering breathtaking lake views."

It has a "customer replica" of an Irish pub that "can comfortably host up to 300 guests."

Also in the home, there is a media room reminiscent of the town’s first movie theater for cinephiles and an art studio, according to the release.

Peace Harbor’s sale comes as the Okoboji-area has been seeing lakefront single-family homes between $800,000 and $6 million, Christie’s said.

Homes in Dickinson County, where Spirit Lake is located, had median asking prices of $370,000 in June, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $402,500.

The city of Spirit Lake is home to over 4,800 people, according to the city’s website.