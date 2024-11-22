Family of California Gov. Newsom acquires Marin County home for $9.1M

The family of California Gov. Gavin Newsom acquired a multi-million-dollar home in a Marin County purchase early in November.

Local media outlets such as the San Francisco Standard and San Francisco Chronicle reported the purchase of the 5,600-square foot Kentfield home occurred Nov. 14.

The luxury home was acquired via a limited liability company owned by Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a source told FOX Business.

Its sale price came in at $9.1 million, a listing for the property showed.

THIS IS THE BEST TIME TO BUY A HOME ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Kentfield is a community within Marin County, the county north of San Francisco. Just over 6,800 people called the town their home as of 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Prices of houses currently on the market in the area vary, seeking $999,000 to $21 million, according to Realtor.com. Kentfield saw homes go for a median $2.8 million as of last month.

The $9.1 million home’s roughly 5,600 square feet are spread across three floors.

There are six bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms within the "architecturally stunning" home, the listing said.

The house was designed with an open floor plan and boasts a chef’s kitchen. Many of its windows stretch from floor to ceiling, enabling plenty of light to shine in, photos indicated.

Three rooms – the family room, living room and master bedroom – boast fireplaces, per the listing.

PALATIAL CALIFORNIA BILLIONAIRE-OWNED ESTATE HITS MARKET FOR WHOPPING $180M

It is replete with "multiple outdoor entertaining areas" as well as a pool and large "lush" lawns, the listing reported. Its lot spans just shy of an acre.

The property was also described as providing high levels of privacy.

"To ensure continuity in their children’s education, the family continues to split their time between Sacramento and Marin counties," Newsom’s office said in a statement to FOX Business when reached for comment.

Marin County is where Newsom’s children were slated to attend school beginning in the fall, according to Politico.

In the Sacramento area, the Newsoms also have a place where they reside, the source told FOX Business. A majority of the time Newsom works from the capital city, the source added.

$23M WHITE HOUSE REPLICA MANSION IN CALIFORNIA SELLS

Newsom founded multiple businesses before his political career. He had been governor of the Golden State for over five years, with his second term having begun last year.

California contains more cities where homes typically have at least a $1 million value than any other state, according to Zillow, which reported 210 for the Golden State.

The San Francisco metro area had 69 cities where that was the case, the report found.