Elon Musk appears to put more properties up for sale after vow to 'own no house'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be selling more multimillion-dollar California homes after vowing on Twitter that he "will own no house" earlier in May, much to the dismay of his girlfriend.

A $62.5 million listing for four Los Angeles homes appeared on Zillow on Wednesday night. The listing describes the property as a "project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles — from the city to the ocean and beyond."

Musk purchased the homes that match the Zillow for-sale-by-owner listing's description over several years starting in 2015, according to Business Insider.

The properties may be split up for interested buyers, according to the listing, which includes at least one private pool.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk posted on Twitter on May 1.

"My [girlfriend] Grimes is mad at me," he added.

Days later, two Beverly Hills mansions believed to be owned by Musk hit the market. One of them, a six-bed, 11-bath lower Bel Air estate, touts a $30 million price tag. The home sits on a private knoll with views of the Bel-Air Country Club, the city and the Pacific Ocean. The expansive, 16,251-square-foot home was built in 1990 and later remodeled to include large entertaining spaces and high ceilings.

The megamansion boasts a two-story library, a theater and a two-room guest suite. The master suite comes with dual baths and closets.

Future homeowners will also be privy to a lighted championship tennis court, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool, a vast yard and a fruit orchard. There is also a motor court with a five-car garage.

Musk purchased the property in 2012 for a hefty $17 million, according to Variety.

The second home, nestled just across the street, is an updated ranch-style former home of the late actor Gene Wilder, known for his roles in "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" and "Young Frankenstein."

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul," Musk wrote on Twitter on May 1.

The $9.5 million property overlooks the 13th green and 14th fairway of the Bel-Air Country Club golf course with distant city views. The property includes an approximately 2,800-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with an oval pool and a private guest cottage.

In 2013, Musk forked over around $6.75 million on the estate then-described as an “opportunity to develop a view property," according to the Los Angeles Times.

