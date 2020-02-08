Ed Sheeran's London real estate empire grows with new purchases worth millions: Reports

Ed Sheeran's search for the "Perfect" home has his real estate collection shaping up nicely after he reportedly spent 10 million British pounds — $12.9 million — on five London homes.

The singer now owns 27 properties, including 22 in London, the Daily Mail reported. Their combined value is estimated at 57 million pounds, or $73.5 million.

As The Sun reported, it's enough properties for a Monopoly board — though Sheeran is apparently still short four railroads and two utility companies.

Sheeran is renting out some of the properties, according to the report. An unidentified financial expert told The Sun it's an "incredibly shrewd" move.

"And by focusing on London, where the market is still growing, he can charge top whack to renters," the expert told the newspaper.

Most of Sheeran's properties were reportedly purchased through Maverick Properties, a company he formed with his manager, Stuart Camp. U.K. business records show the value of investment properties owned by Maverick Properties Limited increased by more than 330 percent from the beginning of 2017 to the end of 2018, up to 26.7 million pounds, or $35.7 million. A second business, Maverick Commercial Properties Limited, listed investment property totaling 875,000 pounds — $1.1 million — as of the end of 2018.

One unidentified "insider" told The Sun that the amount Sheeran has invested in real estate "is staggering," but it’s only "a drop in the ocean" compared to what the pop star earned on his "Divide" tour. That was the highest-grossing tour ever, making an estimated $736.7 million, according to concert industry trade publication Pollstar.

Sheeran also owns an upscale Notting Hill pub called Bertie Blossoms, which opened last September.

Outside of London, Sheeran lives in what may be his largest property, a country estate that includes multiple buildings and a manmade pond. Local officials also granted Sheeran permission last fall to add another oval-shaped outbuilding with stained glass windows and an outdoor seating area with a pizza oven and two barbecues, records show.

The estate is valued at 3.7 million pounds, or $4.8 million, the Daily Mail reported.

Sheeran will likely have plenty of time to continue house hunting if he wants. He announced in August that he was taking another break from performing.

"I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about," he wrote to fans.

