What is Ed Sheeran's net worth? Singer reportedly on track to becoming a billionaire by 30

Ed Sheeran is apparently well on his way to becoming a billionaire — and he's only 28 years old.

The news may not come as a surprise to avid fans of the "Shape of You" singer. The English singer-songwriter broke a record for ticket sales last year, selling nearly 5 million tickets during his world tour to collect more than $432 million over the course of 12 months. That's about $90 million more than his pal Taylor Swift earned that year, according to Pollstar.

Sheeran hasn't been a stranger to Forbes' "highest-paid" celebrities list in recent years.

The publication said in 2018 he was "the highest-earning solo musician on the list."

The Grammy Award-winning artist has previously complained about the attention he's received for his cash flow. He even claimed he lost some friends over a report that he pulled in nearly $60 million in 2015.

“The Forbes list actually f---ed it up,” he told Rolling Stone in 2017.

“I was getting texts from people with pictures of cars going, ‘I’d like this for my birthday, please. This one’s only .06 percent of your annual income,'" Sheeran explained, adding that it prompted him to get rid of his smartphone.

News of his impressive net worth is now circulating once again.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheeran is expecting to earn more than $110 million over the next three months of his popular Divide tour — which started in March 2017 and ends in August 2019. That means he'd be pulling in a total of more than $500 million for that tour alone.

“The man who was busking on the streets is now a man who is going to be a billionaire. Above all, this shows just how potent live music is nowadays," music industry expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun over the weekend.

“It’s the one that generates the money. The music business has moved on with labels having to be more savvy and Ed clearly has a team that knows what it’s doing," he added.

As of July 2018, Forbes pegged Sheeran's net worth at around $110 million — but that figure doesn't include a large chunk of money that came from the tail-end of his world tour. Cheatsheet estimated he was already worth more than $210 million by 2019.

In recent years, Sheeran's also made guest appearances in the wildly popular HBO show "Game of Thrones" and "The Simpsons." This month, he also dropped a new single via Atlantic Records with Justin Bieber called "I Don't Care." The song has garnered nearly 70 million views on YouTube in its first week.