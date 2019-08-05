Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record

There is a new king of the road.

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is now one for the record books.

The 28-year-old British singer will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany, according to Pollstar.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it "amazing."

The Divide Tour launched on March 16, 2017, and is set to end on Aug. 26. That's 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran's tour topped U2's attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his "No.6 Collaborations Project" album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.