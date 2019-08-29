Ed Sheeran taking break from touring amid legal issues

Millions of fans will have to wait another day to hear their favorite crooner strum his guitar on stage.

Ed Sheeran announced he will stop touring after nearly two years on the road, saying it will be his "last gig for probably 18 months."

The 28-year-old finished the 260th show of his "Divide" tour, of which 9 million people attended. His fourth album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project" debuted at No. 1 in a dozen countries.

Sheeran's "Divide" tour set a new record for the highest-grossing tour ever, surpassing U2's 360° tour, according to the Associated Press. Sheeran's tour made more than $736 million in revenue while U2's made over $735 million. But, Sheeran's tour lasted longer and these numbers weren't adjusted for inflation.

However, Sheeran's unplugging of his mic won't be all sunshine and daisies. In about two weeks, he has a scheduled court date over allegations that he ripped off Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in his hit track "Thinking Out Loud." The company that owns partial copyrights to Gaye's songs is suing the pop star for $100 million.

This is not Sheeran's first run-in with copyright violation allegations. He currently doesn't receive royalties for his hit "Shape of You" after musician Sam Chokri accused him of stealing the chorus from his song "Oh Why." England's high court is set to hear that case next year.

Sheeran, who is known as a rather savvy real-estate investor as well, has gotten into hot water over a huge pond he built on his English estate. His neighbors contend he just uses it as a swimming pool and not as a "wildlife preservation," which was what Sheeran got permits for.

He lives there with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in December 2018.