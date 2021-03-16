Derek Jeter’s castle on NY lake listed for $12.75M after price cut

You’ll want to spend more than a short stop at this castle-like waterfront mansion Derek Jeter is looking to sell.

The New York Yankees legend, who helped the “Bronx bombers” bring home five World Series titles, is seeking $12.75 million for his home on Greenwood Lake in Warwick, a leafy community on the New York-New Jersey line.

The unique property dates back to 1915. It includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and five half-baths in 12,590 square feet, according to the listing.

The “gem on the lake,” as the listing describes it, sits behind a stone wall for privacy. The home has been extensively restored, maintaining grand features like cathedral ceilings, multiple fireplaces and a turret, while also updating spaces like the bathrooms and four kitchens for modern comforts.

Photos from the listing show many spaces for relaxing, entertaining or even working from home. There’s a den with a fireplace, TV and built-in bookshelves, a bar, a game room with a pool table and poker table and a sunny round atrium overlooked by a loft with a piano.

In addition to the main house, the property also includes a guest house and a pool house. They all offer lake views.

The outdoor space is just as impressive as the home. It has 700 feet of shoreline on the lake. There’s also a private lagoon off the lake, extensive gardens, a fountain, a cascading waterfall, outdoor fireplace, outdoor kitchen, an infinity pool and a boat house.

Jeter, who is now a co-owner of the Miami Marlins and is reportedly a Florida resident, first listed the property for sale in 2018 asking $14.75 million.

This property has a special connection for Jeter. His grandfather, William “Sonny” Connors, grew up there and Jeter spent summers there as a child, YES Network previously reported. Jeter bought the property in 2003, records show.

Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros. Real Estate holds the listing.

This isn’t the only property Jeter is currently looking to sell. He listed his Tampa, Florida home last September for $29 million. He’d previously rented the home to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.