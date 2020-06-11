TikTok 'content houses' take over luxurious LA mansions. Look inside

Groups of young people are living large in opulent Los Angeles-area mansions.

How can these teens and 20-somethings afford this luxurious lifestyle? They create content for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and other online platforms, building clout for themselves and brands.

The huge homes known as "content houses" or “collab houses” that serve as backdrops for social media influencers’ viral videos are mostly high-end rentals priced at tens of thousands of dollars each month. Others are owned by talent agents or managers who handle the groups’ business dealings.

Here’s a look at some of the stunning properties the TikTok stars and other influencers call home:

Sway House

This collab house made headlines this week after a report that neighbors of the Bel Air home were complaining about parties and other noise coming from the property.

The 8,500-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to a former listing.

The 2003-built contemporary “dream home” also includes skylights, a fireplace and an elevator. There’s a library, wet bars, a sauna, a pool and a spa. The master suite features dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Several sets of French doors open to private balconies, which offer ocean, canyon and city views, according to the former listing, which stated the rental price was $11,000 per month.

Neighbors complained to the Times about hearing loud music late at night, trash left out front, the sounds of someone vomiting and the early-morning firing of paintball guns.

Hype House

Hype House may be the first TikTok-focused collab house, though groups of YouTubers had organized themselves similarly for a few years. It was formed in late 2019, the Times reported.

With about 20 influencers, Hype House is also one of the largest TikTok collab houses.

Their 6,600-square-foot Encino home includes 10 bedrooms and nine total bathrooms, according to a former listing.

The huge Mediterranean-style home includes lots of large common spaces that are ideal for TikTok dances or just hanging out. There are also three fireplaces, two wet bars and a gym. Outdoor space includes two private courtyards, a pool and several balconies.

Upstairs, the huge master bathroom was the first hangout spot in the house thanks to its great lighting, the residents told Entertainment Tonight. They said more than 1,000 TikToks were recorded in that bathroom during their first two months in the house.

Clout House

This 12,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills mansion has been home to two generations of influencers.

Originally known as the Clout House, the 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom property was occupied by a group of social media stars organized by YouTuber FaZe Banks.

They moved out this spring and a group of former Hype House members has reportedly moved in.

The property includes amenities like a theater, a game room, a gym and multiple balconies. A former listing highlights the “insane” master bathroom with a steam room and fireplace.

The property also features lots of outdoor hangout space, with a huge pool with a waterfall and a patio with a fire pit.

FaZe Clan

This group of professional video gamers was founded by FaZe Banks of the Clout House and they previously lived in a similar 12,500-square-foot home next door to the Clout House.

However, the esports group recently moved to a new house: a 12,700-square-foot Burbank mansion where Justin Bieber reportedly once lived.

The 10-bedroom, 16-bathroom home costs $80,000 per month, according to a property listing.

The massive home includes two master suites, home theater, gym, library, games room, spa and massage area.

The 36,000-square-foot lakefront property also has three other residences, including a guest house and two apartments. There’s also a boathouse, a heated pool and outdoor dining spaces.

Clubhouse Beverly Hills

This new group of influencers is living in a gated property in Beverly Hills.

The 8,800-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to a former listing.

The luxurious home features large, airy living spaces and scenic views. It’s also got amenities including a walk-in wine cellar, a theater and a master suite that includes dual “showroom’ closets, plus a private spa and terrace.

The property’s outdoor space includes patios, a “meditation garden,” a bar and grill and a zero-edge infinity pool, according to the listing. There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse.

