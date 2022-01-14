Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Billionaire Daniel Och doubles profit selling NYC penthouse for $190M

The 4-bedroom property spans about 9,800 square feet

close
Compass Executive Vice President Mike Aubrey argues the market will remain 'very strong' in 2022 despite expected rising rates and low inventory.  video

Real estate expert on 2022 trends

Compass Executive Vice President Mike Aubrey argues the market will remain 'very strong' in 2022 despite expected rising rates and low inventory. 

Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Och has reportedly sold his New York City penthouse overlooking Central Park for $190 million, double what he paid for the property in 2019.

The property, located at 220 Central Park South, spans about 9,800 square feet and has a total of four bedrooms. The Wall Street Journal, the first to report the sale, notes that it is one of the most expensive sales ever completed in New York.

FORMER VICTORIA'S SECRET MODEL ADRIANA LIMA SELLS FLORIDA MANSION FOR $40 MILLION

Och reportedly paid $93 million for the penthouse in 2019, which he planned to use as a pied-à-terre, and doled out another $2 million for a separate one-bedroom apartment in the same building on a lower floor, according to the Journal.  As of the time of the purchase, Och has relocated to Florida for tax purposes.  

Daniel S. Och, chairman and chief executive officer of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC, speaks during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009.  (Adrian Moser/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is unclear who purchased the property and if the smaller apartment was included in the sale. Mr. Och’s agent, Deborah Kern of the Corcoran Group, declined to comment on the properties.

The Och-Ziff Capital Management founder, who has a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to real-time tracking by Forbes, still owns a penthouse nearby at 15 Central Park West, which was listed for $57.5 million in 2019 and has since been taken off the market, the Journal reports. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

220 Central Park South is one of the most expensive addresses in America. In 2019, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin paid $238 million for an apartment in the building. 

220 Central Park South (Google Maps / Google Maps)

220 Central Park South (Google Maps / Google Maps)

The property, which is managed by Vornado Realty Trust, is designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and Thierry Despont. The classical pre-war design features an Alabama Silver Shadow limestone facade and the building contains private dining rooms, an athletic club and a spa. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
VNO VORNADO REALTY TRUST 45.91 -0.45 -0.97%

Vornado Realty Trust did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. 