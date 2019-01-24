Most expensive home in US history bought by this billionaire

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin just made history after he closed a deal to buy the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., dropping a whopping $238 million for the residence.

Continue Reading Below

The property, which is still under construction, reportedly covers several floors inside the new 79-story condo tower known as 220 Central Park South, overlooking New York City's iconic Central Park.

FILE- In this May 26, 2016, file photo, a crane sits atop ongoing construction for a condominium skyscraper at 220 Central Park South in New York. Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million. Expand

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the deal is the most expensive U.S. home purchase on record.

However, Griffin, the founder of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel is no stranger to record-setting real estate deals either.

Advertisement

Over the past few years, he has set most-expensive-home records in not only New York, but Chicago and Miami as well.

Earlier this month, several Chicago-based media outlets reported that Griffin bought the top four floors of a new condo tower in the city for $58.5 million. That price tag squashes the city’s previous record of $18.5 million paid by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his wife for a condo.

Then in 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, which set the record for a Miami condo.

But it doesn’t end there. He has also spent more than $200 million for land in Palm Beach, Florida, to build a home and he also purchased a home in London for $122 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

While it seems like Griffin is splashing the cash recently, it still seems like pennies compared to his net worth of more than $8.7 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.