Billionaire Dan Och just bought one of New York's most expensive apartments

He wants the home to be a pied-a-terre

By FOXBusiness
A hedge-funder has just bought the most expensive home in US history — a $238 million four-story condo on Central Park South in a building dubbed the 'billionaires’ bunker.'video

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Daniel Och just got a bit richer.

Och, whose estimated worth is more than $3 billion, according to Forbes, inked a $95 million deal for the penthouse unit and smaller unit at 220 Central Park South.

Vornado Realty Trust, which manages the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. But according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Och plans for the four-bedroom, 9,800-square-feet home to be a pied-à-terre, a French term used to describe an apartment used mostly on weekends or for short spurts.

Its amenities include an athletic club, a golf simulator and private dining rooms.

While Och’s new apartment is one of the priciest ever bought in the Big Apple, it’s just one of a handful of exorbitant places purchased in the city. Earlier this year, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin bought a $238 million apartment in the same 79-story condo tower.

Och’s previous apartment, at 15 Central Park West, is on the market for $57 million.

