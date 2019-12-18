Billionaire Dan Och just bought one of New York's most expensive apartments

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Daniel Och just got a bit richer.

Continue Reading Below

Och, whose estimated worth is more than $3 billion, according to Forbes, inked a $95 million deal for the penthouse unit and smaller unit at 220 Central Park South.

Vornado Realty Trust, which manages the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business. But according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Och plans for the four-bedroom, 9,800-square-feet home to be a pied-à-terre, a French term used to describe an apartment used mostly on weekends or for short spurts.

Its amenities include an athletic club, a golf simulator and private dining rooms.

MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN US HISTORY BOUGHT BY THIS BILLIONAIRE

While Och’s new apartment is one of the priciest ever bought in the Big Apple, it’s just one of a handful of exorbitant places purchased in the city. Earlier this year, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin bought a $238 million apartment in the same 79-story condo tower.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Och’s previous apartment, at 15 Central Park West, is on the market for $57 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS