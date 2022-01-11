Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima sells Florida Mansion for $40 Million

The supermodel turned a profit on the home, which she bought a decade ago for only $9 million

close
Compass Executive Vice President Mike Aubrey argues 2022 will still experience a 'really good real estate market,' but acknowledges that the 'frenzy of 2021' likely won't happen again.  video

Real estate expert on 2022 trends: Market will stay 'very strong'

Compass Executive Vice President Mike Aubrey argues 2022 will still experience a 'really good real estate market,' but acknowledges that the 'frenzy of 2021' likely won't happen again. 

Supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima has turned a major profit on the quiet sale of her waterfront Florida estate.

Adriana Lima attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Ms. Lima, 40, raked in $40 million for the home, which is one of the limited number of residences on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, a private 300-acre island with its own golf course in Miami’s Biscayne Bay. 

REITS ROMPED IN 2021 AS PROPERTY VALUES SOARED

Other homeowners on the upmarket island—dubbed "America’s Billionaire Bunker" due to its concentration of wealthy and big-name residents—include Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

"Billionaire Bunker" (Google Maps)

The buyer of the mansion, and the latest addition to the tony enclave, is a British Virgin Islands company called Melep International Ltd., according to property records dated Friday.

BING CROSBY'S FORMER CALIFORNIA DESERT HOME HITS MARKET FOR $4.5M

Information on the Regency-style residence is scarce, given the off-market nature of the sale. 

The single-story home stands on a nearly 2-acre lot with 200 feet of water frontage. In 2020, Ms. Lima completed an interior remodeling of the home, built in 1958, according to The Real Deal, which first reported the sale. 

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Marko Jaric and Adriana Lima attend a party hosted by Zeelander Yachts welcoming the Zeelander Z68 during the Miami International Boat Show on February 15, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty (Getty Images)

Ms. Lima and her ex-husband, former professional basketball player Marko Jaric, paid $9 million for the home in 2010, using a trust, property records show. It was a steal at the time, changing hands for roughly 30% below its original asking price, according to The Wall Street Journal, which covered their purchase. 

They bought the property from the estate of Chicago businessman Arthur Appleton, whose wife was the late Martha O’Driscoll, a Hollywood starlet from the 1930s and ’40s.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ms. Lima was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018 and ranked as the company’s "most valuable" angel in 2017. A representative for the model didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Tune in to Fox Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kasie McDonnell.