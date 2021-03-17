California estate that won 2020 worldwide olive oil award listed for $7.5 million

A California estate that produced an olive oil named one of the world’s best in 2020 is up for sale.

Sandia Creek Estate in Fallbrook, California, is the home of Pitchouline, an olive oil maker that won the gold award at the 2020 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for its organic blend.

Now, the 126-acre estate in San Diego County is listed for $7.499 million.

The property includes a luxurious 6,500-square-foot main home set beside a pond, according to the listing. The house features four owner suites. Outside, the living space includes a backyard barbecue area, a swimming pool and a fishing pond.

There’s also a 12,000-square-foot guest house and a caretaker’s residence on the property.

The property features lots of space for outdoor recreation, and includes equestrian facilities.

The estate’s olive oil facilities include a 36-acre grove with 8,000 trees, as well as a warehouse and all the necessary equipment for “farm-to-market” olive oil production, including a lab, processing and bottling facility.

Pitchouline produced 3,000 liters of organic extra virgin olive oil in 2020, according to the Olive Oil Times.

“Every year our farm flourishes with flora, fauna, a diversity of beneficial insects and healthy soil thus yielding quality certified organic extra virgin olive oil,” company owner Jeanene Tremoulet told the Times after winning the award.

That’s not the only money-making opportunity on the property. It’s got 12 acres of Malgec grapes and 20 acres of avocados. There’s also an existing business hosting weddings on the estate that produces $10,000 per weekend with an average of 20-30 bookings per year, according to the listing. It also suggested the property could be used for corporate retreats.

Lance Dore of California Outdoor Properties holds the listing.