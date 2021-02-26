'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston lists eco-friendly beachfront California home for $5M

Bryan Cranston just listed his home — and it’s not exactly a meth lab RV in the middle of the desert.

The Emmy-winning actor, best known for his roles as teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White on “Breaking Bad” and the dad on “Malcom in the Middle,” listed a luxurious oceanfront home in Ventura, California, for $4.995 million.

The eco-friendly 2,450-square-foot home has a net-zero carbon footprint thanks to its combination of rooftop solar panels and internal recycling systems. The property has also been rated with a Platinum LEED designation, an efficiency certification designated for “green” buildings.

Nicknamed “Three Palms,” the modern home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom, and the primary bedroom suite features ocean views, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower.

Style-wise, the home has clean modern finishes, polished concrete floors and large sliding glass doors that allows for lots of natural light. Many of the furnishings were custom-made for the home, and the furniture and art collection are available for purchase with the property.

The home sits right on the beach at the end of a private road and has unobstructed ocean views.

Cranston had the home custom-built, beginning the process while he was still working on “Breaking Bad,” according to reports from the time.

“I put my heart, soul and blood, sweat and often tears into it, and I’m glad because it was such an artistic endeavor, and yet functional,” Cranston said in a statement provided by his real estate agents. “There’s something lovely about creating something with tremendous pride and effort and turning it over… letting someone else take it to the next level of appreciation.”

Jon Perkins and Katie Walsh of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Montecito office hold the listing.