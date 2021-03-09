Judy Garland’s former beachfront Malibu, California home listed for $3.9M

Actress Judy Garland wasn’t "in Kansas anymore" when she lived in this luxurious beachfront home.

A 1,311-square-foot home in Malibu, California once owned by the star of movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star is Born” recently hit the market for $3.895 million.

The Cape Cod-style home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing.

The property sits on Las Tunas Beach and features a private courtyard.

The living space features vaulted ceilings, clean white finishes, a two-sided fireplace and large windows with ocean views. A set of 10-foot accordion doors open to a large deck overlooking the ocean.

The kitchen has top-end appliances and marble counters.

The main bedroom also features ocean views and opens onto a private sundeck. Its en suite bathroom has dual vanities and an oversize steam shower with a large bench.

The property last changed hands in 2018 for $3.545 million in an off-market deal, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass holds the listing.

This isn’t the only property once owned by Garland to hit the market in the past year. A 4,999-square-foot Hollywood Hills mansion the actress once called home sold for $4.675 million last August.