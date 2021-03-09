Expand / Collapse search
Judy Garland’s former beachfront Malibu, California home listed for $3.9M

'Wizard of Oz' star's former home features deck overlooking the ocean

Actress Judy Garland wasn’t "in Kansas anymore" when she lived in this luxurious beachfront home.

A 1,311-square-foot home in Malibu, California once owned by the star of movies like “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star is Born” recently hit the market for $3.895 million.

The Cape Cod-style home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing.

This beachfront home once owned by Judy Garland is on the market for $3.9 million. (Noel Kleinman)

The property sits on Las Tunas Beach and features a private courtyard.

The living space features vaulted ceilings, clean white finishes, a two-sided fireplace and large windows with ocean views. A set of 10-foot accordion doors open to a large deck overlooking the ocean.

The Cape Cod-style home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman)

The kitchen has top-end appliances and marble counters.

The main bedroom also features ocean views and opens onto a private sundeck. Its en suite bathroom has dual vanities and an oversize steam shower with a large bench.

The property sits on Las Tunas Beach and features a private courtyard. (Noel Kleinman)

The property last changed hands in 2018 for $3.545 million in an off-market deal, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass holds the listing.

The main bedroom also features ocean views and opens onto a private sundeck. (Noel Kleinman)

This isn’t the only property once owned by Garland to hit the market in the past year. A 4,999-square-foot Hollywood Hills mansion the actress once called home sold for $4.675 million last August.