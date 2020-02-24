'Real Housewives' Bethenny Frankel sells Hamptons home for $2.28M

“Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has rid herself of another property, her second within a month's time.

The former reality television star and Skinnygirl Cocktails founder raked in a nice profit after selling her renovated property nestled in the Hamptons to the tune of $2.28 million. She purchased the sprawling property in 2017 for a cool $2.03 million, according to multiple reports.

The sale comes weeks after Frankel sold her New York City loft, nestled within the city’s SoHo neighborhood, for $3.65 million.

The home was built in 1910. And the shingle-style Victorian-style house is situated on the edge of the Hamlet of Bridgehampton with access to Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton towns and the Atlantic Ocean.

The property was formerly used as a bed and breakfast, and it was known as the Morning Glory House before Frankel renovated it and rented it out, according to Town and Country.

The buyers, who had been renting the property for years, fell in love with the renovated property and decided to own it, the outlet reported.

The 4,200 square-foot home has high ceilings, walls of windows, oversized parlor rooms, seven bedrooms and five and a half baths.

On the main level, the new owners will be privy to a wraparound veranda opening up to a foyer and staircase. There is also a large “gathering room” complete with a white marble wet bar and a double set of French doors that lead that open up to the home’s and pool.

The kitchen houses new professional appliances and is adjacent from a windowed breakfast room.

Upstairs, homeowners will find the master suite and five other bedrooms within an arched hall. The third floor is unfinished but it could provide room for an office or a play space, according to the Compass listing.

Outside, amid a sprawling lawn, there is a heated Gunite pool, stone patio and an extra-large alfresco dining area.

The home, listed by Caroline Sarraf of Compass, was advertised as move-in ready.

Frankel joined Bravo's drama series, which followed the lives of several women living in the Big Apple when it premiered in 2008. She exited the series in 2010 during the show’s third season but rejoined in 2015 during the show’s seventh season. She once again exited last year.

During her stint on the show, Frankel built her cocktail empire. In 2011, Frankel partnered with Beam Suntory to expand the company's offerings from wines and flavored vodkas to ready-to-drink cocktails. Since then, the company has surged to a $100 million dollar lifestyle empire, the website explains

