Hamptons mansion with Hollywood ties lists for $27M

A Wall Street titan is rumored to be the newest owner of an iconic Hamptons home that's been featured in hit Hollywood films, if and when the sale closes, according to a recent report.

Kilkare, the estate famously perched atop a sand dune in Wainscott, New York, is reportedly in contract for roughly $27 million, a multimillion-dollar reduction from what it was originally listed for, the New York Post reported.

It is considered one of the area's most iconic homes due to its historic architecture and position and has only changed hands a few times throughout its more than 140-year history.

The home is currently listed by Bespoke Real Estate.

The sale comes nearly 20 years after the financier reportedly bought the Kilkare's guest home, located next door, for $12.5 million.

The home is reportedly being sold by Eleanora Kennedy who purchased the sprawling property in 1975 with her late husband, Michael, the Post reported. Micheal was known as a ‘radical’ lawyer who represented Ivana Trump’s lawyer amid her 1992 divorce proceedings from then-businessman Donald Trump.

The legendary oceanfront home made its claim to fame through numerous Hollywood flicks including Oliver Stone's 1987 film "Wall Street," the 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and the 2007 American comedy-drama "The Nanny Diaries." And like all other homes sitting within the exclusive Hamptons Georgica Association neighborhood, it boasts quite the hefty price.

The victorian beachfront estate was built in 1879 by Connecticut shipbuilders, according to the Bespoke Real Estate listing. It features seven bedrooms, seven and a half baths and nine fireplaces, all of which span four levels across more than 6,000 square feet.

It is comprised of "generously sized bedrooms" accompanied by amenities such as a mudroom, sauna, a heated outdoor pool, yoga platform and a wide-spanning porch leading to the beach, according to the Bespoke listing.

It is also the only waterfront home within the Georgica Association, the area’s exclusive community encompassing 35 properties.

The home was last sold for $45 million, down roughly $10 million from its listing price in 2017, the Post reported.

