Calvin Klein selling Hamptons beach house to billionaire Ken Griffin: Report

Billionaire Ken Griffin is reportedly picking up another multimillion-dollar home for his portfolio of pricey properties, this time a Hamptons beach house owned by fashion designer Calvin Klein.

Continue Reading Below

Griffin is closing on Klein’s Southampton home for a price that could be as high as $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

KEN GRIFFIN BUYS $99M PALM BEACH PROPERTY

The property is located on Southampton’s pricey Meadow Lane, where neighbors include numerous Wall Street finance bigwigs and other high-power business leaders. It wasn’t formally on the market, according to the Journal.

Griffin is the hedge fund manager who holds the distinction of paying $238 million for a New York City skyscraper condo that’s the most expensive U.S. home purchase on record. He also owns top-of-the-market homes in London, Chicago, Miami and elsewhere.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN US HISTORY BOUGHT BY THIS BILLIONAIRE

The home last sold for $28.9 million in 2003, according to Realtor.com.

Klein demolished and rebuilt the home, The New York Times reported in 2013. The home includes sliding glass doors in every room to maximize the indoor-outdoor living potential, an infinity pool and a guest wing connected to the main house by an underground passage, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE