Wisconsin's Foxconn could help Trump's 2020 run

Heading into the 2016 presidential election, Wisconsin seemed like such a lock for the Democrats that pundits, and some would argue, Hillary Clinton herself, essentially ignored it. But following Donald Trump's subsequent victory -- the first since Ronald Reagan took the Midwestern state in 1984 -- no one is overlooking Wisconsin as 2020 approaches.

The state was one of Trump's first victories of luring foreign corporate investors to the United States.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese firm that manufactures Apple products, is set to open in Wisconsin. Former Gov. Scott Walker, who struck the 2017 deal to bring the plant to the state, told FOX Business in Racine "they're going to have a ribbon-cutting next year in 2020."

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave called the $10 billion plant "great news," and Walker said even if the company falls short of the targeted 13,000 jobs, "even 7,000 or 10,000 would still be one of the biggest economic development projects in the state's history."

He noted the number of tax credits Foxconn earns will be based on how many jobs it creates.

"It's going to transform that area in the same way that a company like Microsoft did for the state of Washington," Walker said.

As for small business owners in Racine County who spoke to FOX Business' Connell McShane on "After The Bell" Wednesday feel the state's economy is heading in the right direction, and while they are waiting for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war and the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), they don't blame the president for the delays.

"It has an impact, because we know the tariffs are kind of aimed at agricultural products, and one of the products is dairy," said Dave Daniels, the owner of Mighty Grand Dairy and the District 1 director of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. "I don't blame him for the tariffs, because I think he's doing the right thing to try to get these trade things updated and to a better place."

The businessmen, who spoke to FOX Business at Racine Brewing Company, a craft brewery, don't see a Democrat unseating Trump.

Ken Brown, who owns optical store EYEopenerZ, said he was a "last-minute supporter" of Trump in 2016 after favoring "anyone but Trump besides Hillary." As Trump's first term comes to a close he is "very pleased with the results."

"He had a few struggles along the way as he was figuring out to be the president," Brown said, adding he's pleased "the government is getting out of my way."