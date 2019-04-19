Foxconn defends Wisconsin plans as job creation pledge questioned

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is once again defending its commitment to its plan to build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, despite rumblings from state lawmakers about wanting to potentially renegotiate the deal.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he wanted to redo the contract, raising doubts as to whether the company would uphold its commitment to create 13,000 jobs.

Following those comments, the company said it remains committed to its contract, including its long-term job creation promises, according to Reuters.

The deal to build the facility was struck in 2017 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and has been touted by President Trump as a victory for the U.S. manufacturing sector. As part of the deal, state lawmakers negotiated a package including about $4 billion worth of incentives.

Foxconn already failed to meet a hiring goal last year.

The company’s plans were called into question earlier this year, when Reuters reported that it was reconsidering whether it would build LCD panels at the facility, raising doubts about the commitment to create jobs in the manufacturing sector.

However, following a call between FoxConn chairman Terry Gou and President Trump, the company said the plans would move forward and the site would serve as “an advanced manufacturing facility” and “a hub of high technology innovation.”