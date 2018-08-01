Why Iran, China have more to lose than the US, Trump

Two examples of the president’s style: I think, successful style.

Continue Reading Below

With the Iranians, he imposes sanctions which would further ruin their economy. Then he suggests a meeting with the mullahs.

A hard line, but, hey, let’s talk. Classic Trump, and so far, successful.

The New York Times has a reporter in Iran. He’s been talking to ordinary Iranians, and guess what: they don’t care much for the mullahs, and a lot of them welcome talks with Trump!

Who would’ve thought! Iran’s leaders are between a rock (Trump) and a hard place (the Iranian people). And Trump put them there.

Advertisement

Next example: China. This morning, Mr. Trump is piling on the pressure, threatening to ratchet up the tariffs from 10% to 25%. Now that’s a hard line. And the president is applying it just as China’s manufacturing juggernaut slows down.

They have more to lose than us. They need access to America’s gigantic market. Mr. Trump knows it, and increases the pressure.

Now with both Iran and China, the president’s ace in the hole is America’s economy. Stronger than it’s been in years. With 4% growth, he’s playing a strong hand. And with America now the world’s largest oil producer, he’s playing a very strong hand, especially with Iran: without oil exports, Iran’s economy totally collapses, and the mullahs must surely know it.

In public, Donald Trump is brash, frequently outrageous. But he has a booming economy at his back, and he’s using it for leverage. That’s his style, his successful style.