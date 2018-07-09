Trump feeds on the rage of opponents: Varney

Steve Bannon, Sen. Mitch McConnell – public officials connected to President Trump – all harassed this weekend as they went about their private business. Urged on by Rep. Maxine Waters, the hounding continues. The left is doing this – it will not end well for them.

For a start it demonstrates their impotence. They are on the sidelines, making a lot of noise, but exercising little influence. Their violence and ugly confrontations push them out to the fringe. America doesn't like to see class-acts like Sarah Huckabee Sanders driven out of her family dinner.

It is reminiscent of the 1960s. Fifty years ago, the country was divided. Passions ran very high. The left took to the streets. Violence went public, and the country didn't like it. In 1972, Richard Nixon won a second presidential term in a landslide – he had appealed to the "silent majority" who voted overwhelmingly against public violence and intimidation.

Doesn't it seem like that now? Antifa thugs shut down free speech. Ordinary, decent people attacked for supporting President Trump. Ugly confrontations, and Democrats try to keep it going. A Hillary Clinton aide tweeted out the contact information of a bookstore owner who had called the police on a woman who was harassing Steve Bannon. The left is so angry at all things Trump. They can't see the damage they are doing to their own cause.

Tonight, President Trump reveals his Supreme Court pick – no matter who it is, the left will react with public rage.

Tomorrow, the president heads to Europe: massive, and probably violent, demonstrations are guaranteed.

It will be a tantrum of global proportions. It will help, not hurt, our president. He feeds on their rage, and the Democrats move further and further down the dead-end street called socialism.