Socialists have split the Democratic Party: Varney

Do you think ICE is a terrorist organization? ICE is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department. They go after people who are in the country illegally. They enforce the immigration laws.

Continue Reading Below

On the left, they are very unpopular. Listen to comedian Michelle Wolf deliberately conflating ICE and ISIS.

Ice-is … ISIS ... Get it? Now Michelle Wolf may be out there on the fringe, but she's got company in the mainstream. A United States senator, Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, has again called for the abolition of ICE – don't enforce immigration laws.

And over the weekend, the socialists – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders – were campaigning together, and repeating their off-the-charts enthusiasm for economic nonsense: free college, Medicare for all, guaranteed income, free money, for all. Etc., etc., etc.

What I’m getting at here is the unrestrained gallop to the left by the Democrat Party. The socialist wing is making all the running and they have totally split the party. Do the Democrats have a united position on immigration? On growing the economy? On trade? On the Paris climate accord? On Iran? No.

Advertisement

They only unify behind contempt and hatred for the president. That’s not much of an election strategy. We want to know what you're for, not just what you are against.

And frankly, if the Democrat Party becomes the Socialist Party – and it’s close to being just that – it’s doomed to the fringe for a generation.

It’s ironic that none other than James Comey is offering advice. He's warning Democrats against socialism … “Please. Please," he says … “don't lose your minds.”