When Joe met Xi – the Seinfeld summit

This was the Seinfeld summit – nothing happened. And that works to Communist China's advantage because all President Joe Biden did was signal to Xi Jinping American acceptance of what should otherwise be an unacceptable status quo.

In that status quo, Communist China continues to wage economic and cyber warfare on the United States. No pushback from Biden and they continue to hack our computers and take apart our manufacturing base.

XI CALLS BIDEN ‘MY OLD FRIEND’ AFTER US PRESIDENT HAD INSISTED THEY WERE NOT CLOSE

Communist China continues to rattle sabers in the Taiwan Strait. At least according to the Chinese readout, Biden remains committed to the so-called One China policy and does not support Taiwan's independence. Yet there was no pushback from Biden on China’s growing threats to Taiwan and therefore a clear sign of Neville Chamberlain-style weakness that will invite additional Communist aggression.

BIDEN'S FED CHAIR ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT

Communist China continues to build coal plants with little if any environmental controls at a breakneck – and break the carbon bank – pace. China’s coal binging will be more than sufficient to overwhelm the efforts of the entire rest of the world to control carbon emissions. Yet Biden refused to pressure Xi Jinping to honor his commitments on the global warming front.

HR MCMASTER ON BIDEN-XI MEETING: WORLD WILL BE LESS SAFE IF CHINA TAKES OVER

While Biden is at least keeping the Trump tariffs on China for now, he refused to insist Xi honor China’s commitments to agricultural and other purchases agreed to in what was billed in January 2020 as a historic Trump trade agreement. Once again, with China tens of billions of dollars short on it commitments, China has earned its reputation as never following through on any agreement it ever signs.

Of course, there is also that pesky issue of a global pandemic spawned in a Wuhan bioweapons lab that China continues to escape responsibility for. This COVID-19 virus from Wuhan – in all likelihood the result of Tony Fauci’s ill-advised gain of function experiments – continues to ravage the globe even as Communist China threatens with severe reprisals any nation that dares to point its finger at a lab run in part by the People’s Liberation Army. Biden’s vow of silence on this issue is as inexplicable as it is shameful.

President Trump in his second term would have threatened to raise tariffs unless China ceased its economic aggression and abided by the trade deal that it signed. In fact – here’s some breaking news – POTUS was ready to dramatically increase tariffs on China and begin decoupling from that Communist beast in his second term. And Donald John Trump would certainly have threatened to withdraw from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics if China continued to hide the origins of the virus from the world even as he would have sent a clear signal to Xi that Taiwan was off limits.

I’ve sat across the table from the brutal dictator Xi Jinping and his merry band of apparatchiks on more than one occasion while serving as an avowed China Super Hawk in the Trump administration. At G-20 meetings in both Buenos Aries and Osaka, I never failed to have a gag reflex every time I heard the expressions "win-win" and "mutual respect" from Xi’s lying lips. Once again, we saw these phrases in the Chinese readout.

Win-win invariably means "lose-lose" for American workers, American businesses and U.S. military personnel increasingly in the crosshairs of the growing arsenal of missiles, hypersonic vehicles and nuclear weapons. "Mutual respect" means we must treat Communist China as an equal in its superpower competition for global dominance.

In this competition, while the U.S. seeks only peace and stability, respect for the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and fair trade, Communist China seeks nothing less than world domination and the imposition of its authoritarian system on the rest of the world. This is another way of saying that this is not a "competition," as Biden would have it, but rather an existential threat from Beijing not just to the United States but to freedom-loving democracies around the world.

It would be refreshing if the Biden regime and the Pentagon acknowledged this harsh existential threat reality in a U.S. readout of the meeting; but Biden seems more intent on throwing open our borders and destroying our economy with profligate fiscal policies while the Pentagon seems more preoccupied with critical race theory than with combat readiness.

At least Seinfeld was funny. Biden’s Neville Chamberlain-style appeasement is simply dangerous.

Peter Navarro was the assistant to the president of trade and manufacturing policy in the Trump White House and author of "In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year" (All Seasons Press).