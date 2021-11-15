Biden’s meeting with China’s Xi appeasement on all levels

Will it be the Stars & Stripes or a white flag of surrender behind Joe Biden tonight as he meets virtually with Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping?

Here is how to handicap this…

Joe Biden is fresh on the heels of weakening steel and aluminum tariffs on the Europeans. From Wall Street to K Street, lobbyists are pushing Biden to lower or drop the tariffs on Communist China. These tariffs were imposed by President Donald John Trump as a means of combating China’s "Seven Deadly Sins."

China's Seven Deadly Sins

Intellectual property theft Force technology transfer Cyber hacking Dumping Predatory state-owned enterprises Currency manipulation Distributors to Americans of deadly fentanyl

These sins include intellectual property theft, force technology transfer, cyber hacking, dumping, predatory state-owned enterprises, currency manipulation and killing Americans with deadly fentanyl. China continues to commit all of these deadly sins, yet the White House is signaling a unilateral surrender on the tariffs — this despite widespread public support for the tariffs.

US NEEDS TO DECOUPLE FROM CHINA

Look for Biden to capitulate under the false flag of controlling inflation — and for our trade deficit to soar with China at the expense of economic growth and zero impact on the inflation rate. Remember here that President Trump imposed tariffs with virtually no impact on inflation.

CONSUMER PRICES SURGE BY MOST IN 31 YEARS

Communist China has brought Hong Kong to heel. Using the pandemic as a shield, the jackboots of Beijing locked Hong Kong protesters in their apartments and then took their prize — as the United States stood by. Now People’s Liberation Army's guns and missiles are aimed at Taiwan.

With President Trump’s "peace through strength doctrine" shelved now in favor of Biden’s dangerous Neville Chamberlain appeasement approach, look for Munich Biden to skate around this issue and allow Xi to rattle his Taiwan sword without any pushback. Look, too, for Joe Biden to be as muzzled as Lebron James on the issue of human rights abuses and genocide of the Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. Truly the stain of our times.

Note to Joe and the Pentagon: Communist China is not a "competitor" or "pacing challenge." It is an existential threat waging economic and cyberwar upon us while it readies for hypersonic armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing and with the virus continuing to rapidly mutate, it has become increasingly clear that the virus originated in a P4 bio-weapons lab in Wuhan. It may well have been genetically engineered — not without irony — using American taxpayer dollars and gain-of-function experimentation technologies provided by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health.

When Australia demanded the world hold China accountable for the virus, Xi Jinping came down on Down Under like Thor’s Hammer. Biden should demand China come clean on the virus and its origins. This is a virus that, according to my calculations, has imposed over $20 trillion in costs on the American economy and killed over 600,000 US citizens. Thus far, Biden has avoided the lab leak issue entirely and will likely continue to do so — it’s the shame of our time.

The Beijing Winter Olympics offer a golden opportunity for Biden to exert pressure on Communist China on all of these issues. Yet, like the NFL and NBA commissioners who have remained silent on Communist China’s human rights abuses to feather their leagues’ nests, Biden is unlikely to go down this path as well. Truly a missed opportunity.

Finally, on the issue of climate change, Biden is likely to make a speech with overtures to China designed to placate progressives and the left. Any such overtures will likely be met with stone-cold silence from the single largest polluter on the planet and a country that will contribute more to global warming over the next several decades than the U.S. and Europe combined.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Say my predictions ain’t so tonight, Joe, and you will have a chance to reverse your plummeting poll numbers. Do exactly what I have predicted, and you soon will join Neville Chamberlain in the ash heap of appeasement history. Here, against the back drop of Hong Kong and Taiwan, we must remember what Churchill famously said upon Chamberlain’s return from signing the Munich Pact with Germany: "You were given the choice between war and dishonor. You chose dishonor and you will have war."

Peter Navarro is the former Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy in the Trump Administration and author of In Trump Time: a Journal of America’s Plague Year. (All Seasons Press).