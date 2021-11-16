H.R. McMaster on Biden-Xi meeting: World will be less free, safe if China takes over

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, suggesting that the world will be "less free and safe" if China takes over. McMaster made these comments after Biden’s virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BIDEN’S MEETING WITH CHINA’S XI APPEASEMENT ON ALL LEVELS

H.R. MCMASTER: I think what's missing is a sense that we need to win in this competition Maria, because what we see Xi Jinping doing, as you already mentioned, he's extending and tightening his exclusive grip on power internally through brutal means, through a genocidal campaign against the leaders in Xinjiang, but also the perfection of this technologically enabled Orwellian police state extending the party's repression into Hong Kong.

Of course, that's tied to these external threats now in the South China Sea, right, where if he succeeds… he will accomplish the largest land grabs, so to speak in history, in an area through which one-third of the world's surface trade flows… then the threats against Taiwan, you mentioned foisting COVID 19 on the world. But how about also subverting international organizations to turn them against their purpose, like the World Health Organization? And then, of course, Maria, what we've seen is really an unprecedented campaign of economic coercion against Australia for having the temerity to suggest, well, maybe we should have an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. So what we have to recognize this isn't just some kind of low-stakes competition. If China wins in this competition, the world will be less free, less prosperous and less safe.

