What price will Senate Republicans place on national security?

Former Acting Director of ICE Tom Homan thinks it’s appalling for Senate Republicans to block President Trump’s tariffs on Mexico.

Continue Reading Below

“I think it's disgusting that the Republican Senators want to cut the president off at the knees. Are they paying attention to the border what's happening? What price are they going to put on national security, public safety and our sovereignty? You know, stop worrying about the lobbyists and the big companies, let's start working about American people and protect our border,” Homan said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Wednesday.

This comes as several Senate Republicans have denounced the president’s plan to slap tariffs on Mexico for not helping with the border crisis. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “not much support” for the Trump’s plan. The new tariffs are aimed to push Mexico into doing on securing the southern border and help the U.S. stop the flow of drugs.

Trump has called on Republicans to join the administration in its crackdown of the inflow of illegal immigrants. He has had little support from House and Senate Republicans and close to no support from Democrats to secure the borders. The Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S. border patrol apprehensions were over 130,000, the highest in more than a decade in the month of May.

“They are not addressing the border. They're passing the amnesty plan right now for 2.5 million illegal aliens who entered this country illegally, rewarding criminal behavior and they're doing that rather than talk about closing the loopholes on the border,” he said.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

“This is a national security crisis and God help us, if we don't step up and do something quickly, these Republican Senators and the Democratic Party are going to find themselves on the wrong side of history, if something terrible happens to this country,” Homan added.