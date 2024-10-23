Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Warren Buffett
Published

Warren Buffett says he will not endorse political candidates or investments

The 'Oracle of Omaha' is setting the record straight after 'fraudulent claims'

close
Howard Buffett explains how his childhood experiences influenced him to become a philanthropist. video

Life lessons Warren Buffett imparted to his children

Howard Buffett explains how his childhood experiences influenced him to become a philanthropist.

Billionaire Warren Buffett has thrown his weight behind political candidates in the past, but the "Oracle of Omaha" is sitting this election out.

"In light of the increased usage of social media, there have been numerous fraudulent claims regarding Mr. Buffett’s endorsement of investment products as well as his endorsement and support of political candidates," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO's office said in a statement posted to the holding company's website. 

Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett plays bridge at an event on the sidelines of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 6, 2019.  (Photographer: Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates," the statement added.

BILLIONAIRE BILL GATES GAVE $50 MILLION TO BACK KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT: REPORT

The statement did not reveal which fraudulent claims have been circulating, but tamped down speculation that Buffett, a Democrat, might endorse Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump and Harris get economic fact-check

The statement did not reveal which fraudulent claims have been circulating, but tamped down speculation that Buffett, a Democrat, might endorse Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. (Fox News/Getty Images / Fox News)

Buffett has been critical of Trump in the past and backed Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. The famous investor also previously endorsed former President Barack Obama, but declined to endorse any candidate in 2020.

HARRIS SURROGATE MARK CUBAN TELLS CNBC HE'D WORK WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IF ASKED

Berkshire Hathaway owns companies across industries, including energy, utilities, transportation, manufacturing, retail and insurance. It also has large investments in several massive companies, and has a market cap of around $1 trillion.

Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 693,055.00 +455.00 +0.07%
BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 462.23 +0.78 +0.17%

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Class B

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buffett, 94, has led the firm since 1965 and the company's shares have gained over 5,600,000% since he took the helm. That amounts to annual returns of about 20%, nearly double the S&P 500's annualized gain with dividends.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.