Harris surrogate Mark Cuban tells CNBC he'd work with Trump administration if asked

Harris campaign surrogate and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban revealed he'd be willing to help former President Trump in his administration if he wins the 2024 election.

On Monday, the billionaire investor appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box," where he defended campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris as the more pro-business candidate, despite his disagreements with elements of her tax plan and her call to abolish the filibuster.

Cuban told co-host Joe Kernen if Harris didn't win, he'd be unhappy about it, but he'd accept the election results, because he valued country over party.

"Let me just add, if Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," he said.

Chuckling, Cuban continued, "You know, that’s the wrong way to put it. I am, what’s best for this country, country over party, country over all. I just think Kamala Harris, without any question in my mind, is the better candidate and the better president for this country."

During the lengthy interview, Kernen pressed Cuban about what exactly he liked about Harris after Cuban claimed Harris' support for taxing unrealized investment returns would "kill the stock market."

Cuban reiterated it's "absolutely not going to happen" and told Kernen that if Harris had "lied about it, I would campaign against her so there wouldn't be a second term."

Cuban said he supported Harris' pledge to not increase taxes on small businesses, and to cut prescription costs as ways to help the economy. He also argued that Trump's mass deportation plan would hurt businesses who have immigrants on their payroll.

"Kamala Harris has said she is going to have very specific procedures for law-abiding non-citizens for the processes they'll have to follow to either stay or leave," Cuban said.

"You want that to be sane, you want that to be transparent, you want there to be a specific process for everybody to follow. You don't want Elián González type scenarios. That is horrible for business," he continued.

Cuban has been a visible surrogate on behalf of Harris since she replaced President Biden atop the Democratic ticket nearly three months ago.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also been out campaigning on behalf of Trump's campaign.

Both billionaire investors appeared at rallies in swing states for their respective candidates last week.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this article.