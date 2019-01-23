Venezuela's freedom begins with new interim president Juan Guaidó: EXCLUSIVE VP Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, praised Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó for declaring himself the country's interim president.

“Today, freedom broke out in Venezuela with the recognition of a new interim president in Juan Guaidó,” the vice president said on Wednesday. “A courageous man who stepped forward, the President of the National Assembly, who took the oath of office.”

The move comes as pro-and anti-government demonstrators clashed in the streets of Venezuela. Socialist leader Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a second term two weeks ago and fired back by saying its breaking diplomatic ties with the U.S. He ordered American diplomats to abandon the country within 72 hours, as reported by the Associated Press.

“We hope that Nicolás Maduro will accept peaceful transition of power in Venezuela,” Pence said on “Trish Regan Primetime.” “That he will accept the will of the people to move his country forward and embrace their new president of Juan Guaidó.”

President Trump recognized Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela and encouraged other Democratic governments to make the same declaration.

“I will continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy,’ Trump said in a statement. “We encourage other Western Hemisphere governments to recognize National Assembly President Guaidó as the Interim President of Venezuela, and we will work constructively with them in support of his efforts to restore constitutional legitimacy" said Trump in a statement he Tweeted.

