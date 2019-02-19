Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó joins FBN’s Trish Regan: EXCLUSIVE

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó talks to FOX Business’ Trish Regan about the regime of disputed president Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan military, critical aid being blocked and the national call to action.

Continue Reading Below

The chaos in socialist Venezuela continues as pro- and anti-government demonstrators clash over the leadership and legitimacy of the Maduro regime.

President Trump issued a dire warning to the Maduro army urging Venezuelan military officials to support the country’s opposition and refrain from any violence.

“I ask every member of the Maduro regime, end this nightmare of poverty, hunger and death for your people. Let your people go. Set your country free,” Trump said as he addressed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela at Florida International University's main campus in West Miami-Dade on Monday.

The Venezuelan people are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as Maduro has reportedly blocked aid from entering the country, telling his military, “We are not beggars,” while insisting no such crisis exists in the South American country.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Regan earlier this month that Maduro is actively denying the Venezuelan people basic food and medical care.

“We tried to deliver humanitarian assistance from … the United States and Colombia into Venezuela and the Venezuelan military under the direction of Mr. Maduro stopped that,” Pompeo said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Trump called Maduro a “Cuban puppet” and addressed the Venezuelan military, suggesting the continuous backing of the socialist regime will lead to more suffering for the Latin American country and its people.

“If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything,” Trump said.

Watch Trish Regan's one-on-one exclusive interview with Guaidó tonight at 8 p.m. ET on “Trish Regan Primetime” on FOX Business.