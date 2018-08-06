Venezuela a warning to ‘pie-in-the-sky’ socialists: Varney

Venezuela is a corrupt, socialist dictatorship with a rapidly collapsing economy. And it’s on our doorstep.

What should we do? My opinion: nothing, yet. This mess is not of our creation. It’s not our fault. And if we intervened in any way, we would be accused of Yankee imperialism. Latin America would rally to the anti-Trump cause.

If you’re just catching up on the news, this is what happened in Venezuela over the weekend. President Maduro is watching a military parade. A drone explodes nearby. Bodyguards cover him with blast blankets. The assembled soldiers run for cover. Maduro says it was an assassination attempt. He’s cracking down.

Any way you slice it, Maduro looks bad. His own people are coming after him, and his own troops run.

His regime is collapsing. There’s no regular water supply. Power goes out most of the time. There’s no food, or medicine, and crime is surging. The end is surely close.

But again, if America were to intervene, Venezuela’s agony may actually be extended. Send in the military or the CIA, and Maduro becomes a martyr. Send food and Maduro uses it to extend his power. Maybe an offer of safe passage for him to Cuba might be the best way of getting him out!

Maybe Venezuela is best used as an example for our own socialists here in America. Socialism is making great strides among young people. It could be one of those “teaching moments.” After all, in our schools and colleges socialism is often held up as something wonderful: the sight of Venezuelans eating out of trash cans might open some eyes.

Let’s be clear: Venezuela is done. It is not our fault. Not our responsibility. But it’s a strong warning to the pie-in-the-sky socialist dreamers.