Varney: Socialist, ‘woke’ policies led to Democrat losses

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," disagreed with President Biden’s claim that his party not passing enough legislation is the reason for the Democrats’ underwhelming performance in recent local elections like Virginia.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats are doing a post-mortem! Why did they lose so badly this week?

The president says, "People want us to get things done." He didn't get the gigantic increase in social spending! That, he thinks, explains it all.

I question that. There's a lot more to the Democrat debacle than failure to legislate socialism. The rot goes a lot deeper.

For a start, Democrat candidates appeared lost in the post-Trump world.

In Virginia, McAuliffe campaigned against Trump and lost. Youngkin kept Trump away and won.

As they concentrated on Trump, they failed to relate to everyday people -- parental rights in schools, price hikes for everything, vaccine mandates. They all took a back seat to voting rights and race. Out of touch.

But I have to go back to something that is difficult to talk about: the president's ability to do the job.

It’s not good that the president's cognitive ability is publicly questioned. It’s not good that he stumbles, lacks focus, has no energy and falls asleep at the climate conference. The president's performance was another factor in the Democrats' defeat.

And so was the far-left and their inflexible, dogmatic extremism.

I'll close with a quote from the man who engineered Bill Clinton's win 30 years ago. Here's James Carville with advice for the Democrat Party now: "Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something. They’re expressing language people just don’t use and there’s a backlash and a frustration at that."

Probably too late James. The new Democrat Party is socialist and "woke." And that’s why they lost!

Well, the post-mortem continues. If the Democrats were honest about why they lost, they'd look at their extreme policies. Better take a long, hard look