Virginia governor race shows Biden is in ‘big trouble’: Ex-Clinton adviser

Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, argued new poll numbers and Glenn Youngkin’s popularity show President Biden is in "big trouble" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MARK PENN: President Biden is in -- conservatively speaking -- big trouble. I mean, I think that there's no question in [new polls], the president's numbers have deteriorated from 60% to around 40%.

The entire swing electorate, particularly the Independents, have swung against the president. They've swung against him on Afghanistan, particularly on the economy, on terrorism, on immigration. I mean, this is a White House in trouble. And unless that trouble is remedied, you're looking at 50 or more seats in the Midterms in play.

And I think the Virginia race is representative of that. It was a 10-point margin for Biden just a year ago. Wow, how things have changed.

