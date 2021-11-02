Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Virginia governor race shows Biden is in ‘big trouble’: Ex-Clinton adviser

Just 36% of Democrats say Biden has best shot at winning in 2024, new poll shows

close
Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, discusses President Biden’s popularity.  video

Virginia governor race shows Biden is in ‘big trouble’: Ex-Clinton adviser Mark Penn

Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, discusses President Biden’s popularity. 

Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, argued new poll numbers and Glenn Youngkin’s popularity show President Biden is in "big trouble" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MARK PENN: President Biden is in -- conservatively speaking -- big trouble. I mean, I think that there's no question in [new polls], the president's numbers have deteriorated from 60% to around 40%. 

The entire swing electorate, particularly the Independents, have swung against the president. They've swung against him on Afghanistan, particularly on the economy, on terrorism, on immigration. I mean, this is a White House in trouble. And unless that trouble is remedied, you're looking at 50 or more seats in the Midterms in play. 

And I think the Virginia race is representative of that. It was a 10-point margin for Biden just a year ago. Wow, how things have changed. 

BIDEN LOSING SUPPORT FROM DEMOCRATS AS JUST 36% SAY HE'S THEIR BEST SHOT AT WINNING IN 2024

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

close
Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, provides insight into President Biden and the Virginia governor’s race.  video

Ex-Clinton adviser on Biden, Youngkin

Mark Penn, former senior adviser to the Clintons, provides insight into President Biden and the Virginia governor’s race. 


 