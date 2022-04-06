Varney: Media ‘shielded’ President Biden, Hunter from bad news

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Wednesday argued that the media "shielded" President Biden and Hunter from bad news, as his son's scandal returns "right in the middle of the Ukraine war."

STUART VARNEY: When our wartime president is surrounded by crises, it may seem inappropriate, or even unpatriotic, to bring up the scandal surrounding his son Hunter.

But the scandal has come back, right in the middle of the Ukraine war and China's threats against Taiwan.

Fox News digital reports that in 2017 Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter.

Doesn't sound like much, but, President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing business deals with his son.

Well, if he's helping a Chinese executive, he's discussing and involved in a Chinese business deal. At issue is influence peddling at the highest level.

Why was Hunter with his dad in Ukraine and China, and why did the vice president allow him there? And most importantly, what does China have on the man who is now the President of the United States.

We should have been able to pass judgment when the story broke in the NY Post before the 2020 election. But the rest of the media wouldn't report it and Twitter banned the story.

They did it, so Biden was shielded from bad news. They hated Trump. They helped Biden win, and now its breaking wide open.