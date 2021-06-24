Varney slams the left for ‘deliberately’ ignoring widespread prosperity

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," said Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are deliberately ignoring America’s widespread prosperity.

STUART VARNEY: Listen to the left and you'd think we are all poor. Bernie Sanders talks endlessly about the "crisis for working families."

For AOC, it’s so bad, she wants emergency cash payments forever. And if you so much as hint that most Americans are in fact doing quite, well, you're just a callous elitist! You're out of touch.

No, it’s the left that’s out of touch. They deliberately ignore our widespread prosperity.

If things are so bad for so many, how come so many young people are using their emergency pay to gamble on meme stocks or Dogecoin? Several have been on this program, doing just that!

Where is the "crisis for working families" in those 26 states which have rejected those emergency payments? They wouldn't turn down money if the people in those states were really hard-up.

Where is the crisis when we are saving more than at any time since World War II? There's over $2 trillion in bank accounts, and we've paid off a ton of credit card debt.

And then there is the gigantic wealth creation machine known as the stock market. $44 trillion worth of stock market wealth has been spread out to 100 million American investors. Just because it’s not equally spread out, doesn't make it bad.

The left has constantly repeated its poverty and crisis claims. And of course, the media has played along. So the picture we see on a daily basis is one of struggle and hardship.

It’s a grim picture but it’s not an accurate picture of the country as a whole. America is flush with cash. Your 401(k) is doing very well, and we are starting the biggest surge in consumer spending in generations.

Celebrate the financial truth. Ignore the left's propaganda.