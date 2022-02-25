Varney: Green energy policies opened door to Putin’s invasion

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Friday, argued the Biden administration's green energy policies "opened the door" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

RUSSIAN ATTACK ON UKRAINE COULD EXACERBATE ALREADY-HIGH ENERGY COSTS

STUART VARNEY: Guess who came out with this statement this week?…

'I hope President Putin will help us stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.'

That was John Kerry. The president's climate czar. Stop laughing. It’s not funny.

Green energy policies opened the door to Putin’s invasion. If we were still energy independent, still drilling and fracking like 2019, Putin would have no leverage. He's laughing at the John Kerry’s of this world.

Things have got to change. Specifically, the war on fossil fuels.

America should step back from the Green New Deal, build and open pipelines and encourage oil and gas production. That would be a smart move politically since energy price inflation is something voters really don't like.

Europe should change too, especially Germany. Putin literally has them over a barrel! They can't continue to be dependent on Russia for their energy. They're being blackmailed. Get your nat gas from America, or drill for your own, and while you're at it, start spending some serious money on your own defense.

As we've said many times, President Biden moved heaven and earth to increase our oil and gas production... He should open the Keystone Pipeline, and build others. That’s valuable energy infrastructure, badly needed right now.

What better opportunity than an announcement in his State of the Union speech next Tuesday.

Don't hold your breath, the Green New Deal crowd still runs the Democrat party.

And John Kerry is still the climate czar!