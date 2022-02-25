Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia conflict: EU preparing to freeze Putin, Lavrov's European assets

Russia's financial, energy sectors could be targeted by third sanction package

close
Heritage Foundation Center for Freedom Director Nile Gardiner gives ‘Fox Business Tonight’ the historical motive behind Russia’s attack. video

White House says sanctions will not disrupt global energy flows

Heritage Foundation Center for Freedom Director Nile Gardiner gives ‘Fox Business Tonight’ the historical motive behind Russia’s attack.

European Union officials are preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia over the attack on Ukraine, including freezing the European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to multiple media reports.

"We are moving as quickly as we can," an official familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the 27-member voting bloc could also target "many more" oligarchs.

The latest sanction package could also further penalize Russia's financial and energy sectors, although the source declined to provide additional details or say when the sanctions may be enacted.

 European Commission officials did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.