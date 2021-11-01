Varney on Glasgow climate summit: Leaders haven’t met their own past pledges

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," criticized President Biden’s energy approach as world leaders meet at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

STUART VARNEY: The climate summit has begun. They are already managing expectations down. That should not be a surprise.

They are meeting in the middle of a fossil fuel shortage. So they're trying to cut the use of oil, gas and coal, right at the time when the world wants and needs more of it.

It’s bizarre to see President Biden beg OPEC to produce more oil while criticizing Saudi Arabia for its oil production.

It is strange to see world leaders piously laying out targets for the future when they haven't met the pledges they made in the past.

It is annoying to see our president discuss handing over hundreds of billions of dollars to other countries when we're running trillion-dollar deficits back home.

It is distressing to hear that Xi Jinping is still building coal-fired power plants because China has a chronic electricity shortage.

It is troubling to see the U.N. pressure banks not to lend to the energy industry. You want the U.N. to tell us where to invest?

My sense is that the public turns Glasgow off.

We're more concerned with getting Christmas presents on time and travel for the holidays.

Did you see the chaos this weekend? And when the public sees gasoline and natural gas rising in price, they'll not be happy with what they're smoking over there.